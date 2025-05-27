EU and US Race Against Time for Trade Deal Amid Tariff Threats

Left Menu

The European Union and United States are in fast-paced negotiations to finalize a trade deal by July 9, following President Trump's agreement to delay imposing a 50% tariff on EU goods. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic emphasized the urgency, while Trump had previously criticized the EU's trade stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 27-05-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 02:14 IST
The European Union and the United States are working diligently to secure a trade agreement by July 9, following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to postpone a looming 50% tariff on EU imports. The announcement comes as a relief to many, amid a high stakes trading relationship valued at approximately $1.8 trillion annually.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced on Monday that there is strong commitment from both sides. Sefcovic has been in regular contact with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, seeking to bridge the gap between the EU and U.S. trade policies.

Trump had initially threatened the tariff due to frustrations with EU's trade policies. However, following discussions with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, there has been a renewed effort to 'fast-track' negotiations, with the EU proposing a 'zero for zero' deal excluding automobiles. The international trading community watches closely as this treaty could redefine EU-U.S. economic dimensions.

