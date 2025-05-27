Cinema and Tourism: Gujarat's Dynamic Duo for Cultural Growth

Gujarat Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera recently convened with Abhishek Mishra, CEO of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, in Bhuj, underscoring a pivotal juncture in their six-year partnership. The dialogue centered on reinforcing the alliance to amplify Gujarat's tourism allure.

The discussions underscored the symbiotic relationship between DPIFF's platform and Gujarat's cultural and travel offerings. Minister Bera shed light on various tourism milestones, from the sacred Jyotirling of Somnath to the ecologically significant Gir Forest, home to Asiatic lions.

Meanwhile, Mishra spoke on DPIFF's strategy to elevate Gujarat's positions in the tourism sector by integrating it into larger cultural narratives. With an eye on enhancing national visibility, he vowed to bridge cinematic stories with immersive travel, spotlighting sites reflecting India's vibrant natural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)