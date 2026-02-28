Indian Missions Urge Caution After US-Israel Iran Strikes

In a wake of heightened geopolitical tensions, Indian missions in the Gulf region, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, have issued advisories to citizens. The advisories call for exercising utmost caution after a joint US-Israel strike on Iran and emphasize adhering to local safety guidelines.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulates in Dubai remain operational, urging Indian nationals to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant. Emergency contacts have been provided for immediate assistance. Similarly, embassies in Riyadh and Jeddah continue normal operations, advising compliance with local regulations.

In Jordan, the advisory stressed immediate departure to avoid flight disruptions amid regional unrest. Meanwhile, embassies in Bahrain and Palestine echoed caution and continued function, providing emergency helplines for Indian nationals.