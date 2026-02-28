Indian Missions Urge Caution After US-Israel Iran Strikes
Indian embassies in the Gulf region have issued advisories urging citizens to exercise caution following a joint US-Israel attack on Iran. The advisories cover staying vigilant, adhering to local guidelines, and emergency contact details. Specific guidance was provided for Indian nationals in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, and Palestine.
Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a wake of heightened geopolitical tensions, Indian missions in the Gulf region, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, have issued advisories to citizens. The advisories call for exercising utmost caution after a joint US-Israel strike on Iran and emphasize adhering to local safety guidelines.
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulates in Dubai remain operational, urging Indian nationals to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant. Emergency contacts have been provided for immediate assistance. Similarly, embassies in Riyadh and Jeddah continue normal operations, advising compliance with local regulations.
In Jordan, the advisory stressed immediate departure to avoid flight disruptions amid regional unrest. Meanwhile, embassies in Bahrain and Palestine echoed caution and continued function, providing emergency helplines for Indian nationals.
