In a significant diplomatic move, Russia is reportedly advancing efforts on a draft memorandum aimed at shaping a peace accord to conclude the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This was confirmed by Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, on Tuesday.

The anticipated memorandum, currently under preparation, is intended to establish principles for a comprehensive settlement, including the terms for a potential ceasefire between the warring nations. The document's completion will precede its presentation to Ukrainian authorities.

Zakharova emphasized the importance of the memorandum in paving the way for constructive dialogue, signaling Russia's commitment to resolving the crisis through negotiated means, thus potentially altering the trajectory of the conflict.

