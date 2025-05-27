Left Menu

Russia's Push for Peace: Drafting a Path to Ceasefire

Russia is drafting a memorandum outlining principles for a peace accord to end the conflict in Ukraine, according to foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. The document will detail settlement principles and a potential ceasefire, and will be shared with Kyiv once completed.

Updated: 27-05-2025 13:02 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Russia is reportedly advancing efforts on a draft memorandum aimed at shaping a peace accord to conclude the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This was confirmed by Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, on Tuesday.

The anticipated memorandum, currently under preparation, is intended to establish principles for a comprehensive settlement, including the terms for a potential ceasefire between the warring nations. The document's completion will precede its presentation to Ukrainian authorities.

Zakharova emphasized the importance of the memorandum in paving the way for constructive dialogue, signaling Russia's commitment to resolving the crisis through negotiated means, thus potentially altering the trajectory of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

