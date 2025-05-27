Worldline ePayments India Secures RBI Approval for Cross-Border Payment Aggregation

Worldline ePayments India Private Limited announced on Tuesday that it received the green light from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an Export-Import Payment Aggregator. This authorization allows the company to facilitate cross-border online transactions for goods and services, reinforcing its position in India's payments landscape.

Worldline ePayments India got the official nod from the RBI on May 21, 2025. According to Ramesh Narasimhan, CEO - India of Worldline, the company has been a significant player in the Indian market for over 20 years, serving diverse sectors such as eCommerce, BFSI, Retail, and Travel.

Describing the RBI's approval as a testament to their dedication, Narasimhan emphasized the importance of regulatory compliance and a well-regulated payments environment. Alongside the new cross-border license, Worldline ePayments is also authorized for online payment aggregation and as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit, empowering digital payments across the nation.

Worldline, a prominent omnichannel payments technology provider in India, has been crafting a strong payments ecosystem for over 26 years. It maintains partnerships with over 30 major public and private sector banks, alongside leading NBFCs, insurance firms, and retail brands. (ANI)