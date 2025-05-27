Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd Expands Capacity and Reports Financial Growth for FY25

Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd, a prominent manufacturer and exporter, announced a profit after tax of Rs 23.7 crore for the March quarter, down from Rs 25 crore the previous year.

The company's revenue surged by 15%, reaching Rs 258.1 crore in the last quarter of FY25, up from Rs 224.1 crore a year earlier, indicating strong growth.

For the full fiscal year FY25, profits climbed to Rs 93 crore, an 8.1% rise from Rs 86 crore in FY24. Revenue increased by 19% to Rs 958.5 crore, driven by product expansion into value-added lines. New operations commenced for value-added welded tubes and more expansions are expected.

