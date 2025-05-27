Shriram Properties Profits Surge Over Two-Fold in Q4 2025

Shriram Properties, a leading real estate firm, announced a remarkable more than two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 2025, reaching Rs 47.66 crore. This marks a significant jump from its Rs 20.16 crore profit in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The company's total income also saw an upswing, rising to Rs 427.51 crore during the same quarter, compared to Rs 358.37 crore in the preceding year. However, for the entire fiscal year 2024-25, Shriram Properties' net profit stood at Rs 77.30 crore, up from Rs 75.42 crore in the prior fiscal year, while total income slightly fell to Rs 973.38 crore from Rs 987.35 crore in 2023-24.

Shriram Properties remains a prominent developer in India with a particularly strong presence in the southern region, continuing to build its reputation as a key player in the real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)