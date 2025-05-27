Left Menu

ASEAN-GCC-China Summit: A New Era of Economic Synergy

The ASEAN-GCC-China summit in Malaysia aims to enhance economic engagement amid global trade tensions. Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasize cooperation for greater connectivity and resilience. The summit highlights the strategic importance of ASEAN, GCC, and China's partnership amid US-China trade rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:20 IST
The ASEAN-GCC-China summit, held in Kuala Lumpur, signals a concerted effort to deepen economic ties and resilience among the involved regions amid a tumultuous global trading system. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim opened the discussions, marking a significant step toward dialogue and cooperation among these economically vital blocs.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasized that their collaboration would deliver economic growth and peace in the region. China, a leading trading partner of ASEAN, seeks to enhance its position as a dependable ally, particularly amidst ongoing tensions with the U.S. The summit seeks to multiply economic benefits through combined strengths.

Prominent figures like Kuwait's Crown Prince highlighted plans to build on the momentum of previous discussions. The summit comes at a critical time, as ASEAN, trying to maintain neutrality while facing geopolitical challenges, navigates its relationships with both China and the U.S. The discussions suggest an increasing tilt toward China, balancing the scales in the region's favor.

