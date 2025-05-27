Aluwind Infra-Tech Unveils Strong FY25 Financials and Ambitious Growth Plans

Aluwind Infra-Tech Limited, based in Mumbai, has announced impressive financial results for the second half of fiscal year 2025, showcasing a 51.59% rise in revenue compared to the previous year. The firm's EBITDA surged by 37.63%, with profit after tax reaching Rs 586.13 lakhs, indicating a growth of 53.59%.

The company's year-end figures also reflected robust performance, with an overall revenue increase of 30.92%, an EBITDA up by 1.51%, and a profit after tax growth of 7.64%. Aluwind has maintained its industry presence for over three decades, completing over 300 projects in more than 20 cities, with 85 projects currently underway.

Further amplifying its market presence, Aluwind has secured a strategic partnership with Hindalco Industries to serve as the anchor partner for the MMR region. Innovations like the use of 'Duranium', a cutting-edge aluminum alloy, are poised to enhance product quality. The incorporation of Aluwind Clean Tech Private Limited marks a step forward in expanding maintenance services.

(With inputs from agencies.)