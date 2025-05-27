JK Lakshmi Cement Profits Soar with Strategic Expansions

JK Lakshmi Cement has announced a significant 19.2% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 193.17 crore for the March quarter of FY25. This growth can be attributed to increased volume and cost efficiencies.

The firm, despite a year-on-year decline in its overall net profit, is moving forward with substantial expansion projects. Notable investments include doubling the capacity at its Surat grinding unit and enhancing its operations across Durg, Prayagraj, Madhubani, and Patratu.

These strategic decisions align with the company's optimistic outlook, buoyed by government initiatives in infrastructure development and increased budget allocations for housing and road projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)