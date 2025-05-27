ITR Filing Deadline Extended to September for AY 2025-26

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced an extension for the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline for the assessment year 2025-26. Originally scheduled for July 31, 2025, taxpayers now have until September 15, 2025, to file their returns.

In a statement released this Tuesday, the CBDT highlighted that the move aims to provide a smoother filing experience. A formal notification detailing the extension is set to follow. The change follows stakeholder feedback and seeks to ensure ample time for compliance, safeguarding the filing process's integrity and accuracy.

The ITR forms for AY 2025-26 have seen structural and content revisions for improved compliance and transparency. These updates necessitated extra time for the development, integration, and testing of relevant utilities. A bill proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February aims to replace the 1961 Income Tax Act, to streamline tax processes. Stakeholders have been invited to share feedback on this new legislation.

