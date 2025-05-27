Revving Up Clean Logistics: JEM and Pickkup's Electric Leap

Jupiter Wagons Ltd's electric vehicle division, Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), has taken a significant step forward in sustainable logistics by partnering with the logistics platform Pickkup. On Tuesday, they announced a groundbreaking initiative to deploy 300 units of JEM's 'Tez', an electric light commercial vehicle, for last-mile delivery services.

The first batch of these vehicles has already been delivered, with pilot runs confirming a robust performance, achieving ranges of over 190 km and up to 220 km per charge. These tests were conducted across diverse route conditions, from urban roads to key intercity corridors, including the notable Delhi to Chandigarh route.

In light of this development, Vivek Lohia, Managing Director at Jupiter Group, highlighted the collaboration with Pickkup as a strategic initiative aimed at India's clean mobility aspirations. This alliance is set to revolutionize logistics, offering a scalable, tech-driven, eco-friendly solution that could elevate economic growth and minimize carbon emissions.

