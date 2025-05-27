Left Menu

Revving Up Clean Logistics: JEM and Pickkup's Electric Leap

Jupiter Wagons Ltd's arm, Jupiter Electric Mobility, partners with Pickkup to deploy 300 of its 'Tez' electric vehicles for last-mile logistics. The vehicles have successfully completed extensive pilot runs, offering a range of over 190 km per charge. The collaboration aims at advancing sustainable logistics in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:50 IST
Revving Up Clean Logistics: JEM and Pickkup's Electric Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jupiter Wagons Ltd's electric vehicle division, Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), has taken a significant step forward in sustainable logistics by partnering with the logistics platform Pickkup. On Tuesday, they announced a groundbreaking initiative to deploy 300 units of JEM's 'Tez', an electric light commercial vehicle, for last-mile delivery services.

The first batch of these vehicles has already been delivered, with pilot runs confirming a robust performance, achieving ranges of over 190 km and up to 220 km per charge. These tests were conducted across diverse route conditions, from urban roads to key intercity corridors, including the notable Delhi to Chandigarh route.

In light of this development, Vivek Lohia, Managing Director at Jupiter Group, highlighted the collaboration with Pickkup as a strategic initiative aimed at India's clean mobility aspirations. This alliance is set to revolutionize logistics, offering a scalable, tech-driven, eco-friendly solution that could elevate economic growth and minimize carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025