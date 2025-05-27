Kosmos Energy CEO to Highlight Africa’s Energy Future at AEW 2025 Summit

Andrew Inglis, Chairman and CEO of Kosmos Energy, will be a prominent speaker at the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, set to take place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, South Africa. His participation reaffirms Kosmos Energy’s deep-rooted commitment to Africa’s energy development and its strategy of fostering transparency, opportunity, and collaboration in the continent’s evolving energy landscape.

A Platform for Africa’s Energy Evolution

AEW: Invest in African Energies is widely recognized as the continent’s premier platform for energy deal-making and policy dialogue. The event gathers project developers, investors, financiers, governments, and technology providers, creating a dynamic environment where deals are inked, partnerships are forged, and the roadmap for Africa’s energy future is shaped.

Kosmos Energy’s strong presence at AEW 2025 underscores the importance of the company’s work across multiple African nations. With a robust upstream portfolio spanning Senegal, Mauritania, Ghana, and Equatorial Guinea, Kosmos is instrumental in unlocking Africa’s hydrocarbon wealth through deepwater exploration, LNG development, and oil production.

The GTA LNG Milestone: A Turning Point for Africa’s Gas Ambitions

Among the company’s most notable recent achievements is the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 LNG project, a landmark initiative that reflects Africa’s entry into the global liquefied natural gas market. In partnership with bp, Kosmos achieved first LNG production in February 2025, followed by the first export cargo in April 2025.

The project, located on the maritime border between Senegal and Mauritania, is one of the region’s largest and most strategic LNG developments. Built around a Floating LNG (FLNG) facility with a nameplate capacity of 2.7 million tons per annum, the GTA project is now scaling up production towards its full contracted volume—and potentially beyond. Kosmos Energy’s role in this venture showcases the capabilities of independent energy firms in driving major infrastructure and export projects in Africa.

Strengthening Legacy Fields and Exploration in Equatorial Guinea

Kosmos Energy’s dedication to maximizing production also extends to Equatorial Guinea, where the company recently completed an infill drilling program on the Ceiba and Okume fields. With a 40% participating interest in Block G, Kosmos, along with its partners, is now focusing on well optimization and workovers to sustain output and increase recovery efficiency.

The company is also collaborating on the reprocessing of seismic data using cutting-edge technology to identify future drilling opportunities and deepen its understanding of the subsurface environment. These efforts reflect a long-term vision to rejuvenate mature assets while building a foundation for future development campaigns.

Building the Future in Ghana and Beyond

Kosmos Energy’s longstanding operations in Ghana continue to play a critical role in the country’s energy economy. While the article does not detail recent Ghanaian developments, Kosmos has historically held a central position in the Jubilee and TEN fields, which remain important assets in West Africa’s upstream sector. Ongoing investments and field enhancements are expected to support national energy security and export capacity.

A Commitment to Africa’s Energy Sovereignty and Collaboration

According to Tomás Gerbasio, Vice President of Commercial and Strategic Engagement at the African Energy Chamber, Inglis’ participation at AEW 2025 reflects more than corporate presence—it signifies a deep commitment to Africa’s long-term energy sovereignty.

“Kosmos Energy has played a pivotal role in unlocking Africa’s hydrocarbon potential, particularly in markets like Senegal, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea, and Ghana. Inglis’ participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies underscores the importance of long-term investment, strategic partnerships, and the role of independent operators in shaping Africa’s energy future,” said Gerbasio.

Leading Conversations on Africa’s Energy Transition

As the energy transition continues to reshape global priorities, independent operators like Kosmos Energy are helping African countries balance development with decarbonization. Projects like GTA show that Africa can position itself as a competitive LNG supplier while meeting domestic energy needs. At AEW 2025, Inglis is expected to share detailed insights into Kosmos’ future investment plans, technology strategies, and the importance of enabling regulatory environments to support innovation and inclusive growth.

Inglis’ participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will be a defining moment for the company and the broader African energy landscape. With a proven track record, Kosmos Energy is not just drilling wells—it is drilling into the heart of Africa’s energy potential and helping nations unlock prosperity through strategic development, collaboration, and innovation.

