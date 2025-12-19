Left Menu

Putin Backs Trump's $10 Billion BBC Lawsuit

Russian President Vladimir Putin supported U.S. President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC over edited speech clips suggesting he incited the Capitol riot. The BBC has apologized but plans to defend against the lawsuit. The matter highlights tensions between media and political figures.

Updated: 19-12-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:36 IST
Putin Backs Trump's $10 Billion BBC Lawsuit
Russian President Vladimir Putin has thrown his support behind U.S. President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC, following allegations that the broadcaster aired edited clips of Trump's speech.

The clips reportedly made it seem as though Trump instructed his followers to storm the U.S. Capitol. In response, the BBC has issued an apology and will contest the lawsuit in court.

This situation underscores ongoing tensions between political leaders and the media, with significant financial and reputational implications at stake.

