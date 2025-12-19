Left Menu

Beenu Arora: Leading the Charge in Cybersecurity Innovation

Beenu Arora, CEO of Cyble, has been named one of India's Impactful CEOs 2025 by ET Edge, recognized for his visionary leadership in cybersecurity innovation. He leads Cyble in delivering AI-driven solutions, fostering digital trust globally, and emphasizes cybersecurity as a business necessity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:36 IST
ET Edge has honored Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-Founder of Cyble, as one of India's Impactful CEOs of 2025. The accolade acknowledges leaders excelling in leadership, innovation, and transformative impact in business and technology.

Under Arora's guidance, Cyble has emerged as a key cybersecurity intelligence firm, offering AI-driven threat intelligence and digital risk protection. His approach emphasizes purposeful innovation and a commitment to digital trust.

Beenu Arora's leadership philosophy is rooted in customer focus and empowering teams. The company's global expansion highlights its trusted role in cybersecurity, focusing on AI-enabled intelligence to navigate complex cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

