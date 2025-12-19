Afcons Infrastructure Earns Top Innovation Awards at CII 2025

Afcons Infrastructure Limited has emerged as a leader in innovation, receiving two high-profile awards at the CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2025. The company was recognized as the Grand Award for Top Innovative Company and the Top Innovative Company in the Service Category (Large).

These accolades highlight the firm's engineering and technical prowess within the infrastructure sector. Afcons outshone 900 other leading organizations, succeeding through a three-stage evaluation involving online applications, assessor-led evaluations, and a Grand Jury review comprising directors from major IITs & IIMs and international experts.

The awards were accepted by executives Mr. V Manivannan, Mr. Jayadatta Lad, and Mr. Prajwal Halagatti in a ceremony in New Delhi on December 16, 2025, reaffirming the company's focus on long-term innovation and positioning it as a global infrastructure leader.

