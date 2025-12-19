Left Menu

Afcons Infrastructure Earns Top Innovation Awards at CII 2025

Afcons Infrastructure Limited has been recognized with the Grand Award for Top Innovative Company and the Top Innovative Company in the Service Category at the CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2025. This highlights Afcons' commitment to innovation and leadership in infrastructure, reinforcing its global standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:35 IST
Afcons Infrastructure Earns Top Innovation Awards at CII 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Afcons Infrastructure Limited has emerged as a leader in innovation, receiving two high-profile awards at the CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2025. The company was recognized as the Grand Award for Top Innovative Company and the Top Innovative Company in the Service Category (Large).

These accolades highlight the firm's engineering and technical prowess within the infrastructure sector. Afcons outshone 900 other leading organizations, succeeding through a three-stage evaluation involving online applications, assessor-led evaluations, and a Grand Jury review comprising directors from major IITs & IIMs and international experts.

The awards were accepted by executives Mr. V Manivannan, Mr. Jayadatta Lad, and Mr. Prajwal Halagatti in a ceremony in New Delhi on December 16, 2025, reaffirming the company's focus on long-term innovation and positioning it as a global infrastructure leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025