Sundaram Finance Reports Impressive 29% Profit Growth in FY25

Sundaram Finance Ltd. reported a significant financial upswing for FY25, showcasing a 29% growth in profits from operations alongside a 17% increase in assets under management. The firm emphasized its steady growth strategy amid external challenges, capitalizing on market share and controlling costs effectively.

Sundaram Finance Reports Impressive 29% Profit Growth in FY25
Sundaram Finance AUM grows 17% to Rs. 51,476 crores. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sundaram Finance Ltd. has announced substantial financial achievements for the fiscal year 2025, exhibiting a compelling 29% rise in operational profits. The company's Board of Directors approved the audited financial results during a meeting in Chennai on May 26, 2025.

Harsha Viji, the Executive Vice Chairman, heralded Team Sundaram's success in achieving a 17% growth in assets under management (AUM), which now stands at Rs. 51,476 crores. Viji noted the firm's commitment to consistent growth and profitability, highlighting the company's resilience amidst challenges such as extreme weather conditions, elections, and global economic volatility.

Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director, pointed to the subdued demand due to multiple external factors but emphasized the gain in market share and the improved asset quality. As the company anticipates improved economic conditions, Lochan expressed optimism for continued success driven by strategic growth and cost control measures.

