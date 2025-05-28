AfDB’s 2025 Annual Meetings Open with Historic Milestones and Leadership Tribute

The 2025 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) opened on Tuesday in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, with a powerful call to action by President Alassane Ouattara, urging African nations to mobilize domestic capital, strengthen regional integration, and commit to economic self-reliance. The high-profile event also served as a tribute to Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who concludes a transformative 10-year tenure as AfDB President this August.

Held under the theme “Making Africa’s Capital Work Better for Africa’s Development,” the meetings come at a pivotal time marked by geopolitical turbulence, trade tensions, and declining foreign assistance, alongside Africa’s enduring resilience and potential for transformation.

A Historic Moment: Adesina’s Decade of Impact

In an emotional farewell, Adesina reflected on a decade that saw the Bank emerge as a global leader in development finance. Since 2015, under his leadership:

The Bank’s capital base grew from $93 billion to $318 billion

It maintained a AAA credit rating

The Bank invested $102 billion, nearly half of all funds deployed since its inception in 1964

Over 565 million lives were improved through the Bank’s High 5s strategic agenda: Light Up and Power Africa Feed Africa Industrialize Africa Integrate Africa Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa



“I earnestly gave Africa my heart, my mind, and my all... May Africa always thrive and shine—and may our light never grow dim,” Adesina said in his closing remarks.

The outgoing President also noted critical achievements including:

$55 billion in infrastructure investment

The launch of Mission300, aiming to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030

Mobilizing $225 billion in investment interest through the Africa Investment Forum

Côte d’Ivoire and Continental Impact

Adesina pointed to flagship Bank-supported projects in the host country, including the Henri Konan Bédié Bridge, the 4th Abidjan Bridge, and infrastructure for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Côte d’Ivoire won.

“I hope we scored a goal for you,” he said jokingly, referencing the nation’s football triumph.

In times of crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, global food insecurity, and mounting debt challenges, Adesina said the Bank acted swiftly and strategically to support member countries.

“We came a long way—and we did it all for Africa. Africa is still standing. And Africa is standing tall,” he said.

Ouattara’s Challenge: A New Vision for African Prosperity

In his keynote address, President Ouattara called on African leaders to tap into the continent’s vast human, financial, and natural capital to chart a path toward self-sufficiency. He emphasized the importance of:

Domestic resource mobilization

Strategic investments in social infrastructure

Innovation to respond to global trade shifts, including new U.S. tariffs affecting 47 African countries

“Despite the challenges Africa has faced in recent years, it is clear that the situation would have been far worse without the African Development Bank’s intervention,” Ouattara said. He praised Adesina’s leadership, noting, “You have revitalized this institution.”

Looking ahead, Ouattara reminded delegates that Africa’s growth, while encouraging, remains insufficient to meet the continent’s rising needs. The next AfDB President, he urged, must build on Adesina’s legacy and take the Bank to even greater heights.

Global Recognition: UN Honors Adesina’s Visionary Leadership

In a video tribute, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres lauded Adesina’s leadership and vision. He applauded:

The High 5s agenda for improving quality of life

The Bank’s role in promoting climate-resilient agriculture and clean energy

Advocacy for the re-channeling of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) through multilateral development banks to enhance liquidity in fiscally strained nations

“You tripled the Bank's capital base and led responses to urgent crises while advancing long-term solutions,” Guterres said. “Thank you for all you have done to advance inclusive development and a fairer global financial order.”

The Future: A New Leader, A Continuing Mission

Over 6,000 participants are attending the Abidjan meetings, including heads of state, ministers, central bank governors, civil society leaders, and private sector representatives. The Bank’s Board of Governors will elect a new President on Thursday, setting the stage for the next phase of the institution’s evolution.

Whoever succeeds Adesina will inherit a revitalized institution with enormous momentum—but also new and growing challenges, from climate change and rising debt to the need for more inclusive growth across a continent where youth and innovation must drive the future.

A Legacy of Transformation

In summary, the 2025 AfDB Annual Meetings are not only a platform for setting policy and financial agendas—they are a moment of reflection and celebration of a decade that has reshaped the African Development Bank into a cornerstone of continental progress.

As President Ouattara and other leaders emphasized, the time has come for Africa to mobilize its own capital, own its development journey, and leverage its untapped potential.