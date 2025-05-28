From $100 Startup to Regional Snack Giant: AfDB’s ENABLE Youth Transforms Agripreneurship

An Ivorian entrepreneur who began his journey with just $100 and a dream is now leading a multi-country snack food enterprise, thanks in large part to support from the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) ENABLE Youth Program. Koffi Amani François Xavier, the 30-year-old founder of the Mon Chips brand, shared his inspiring story during a side event at the AfDB’s 2025 Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Speaking at the session titled "Mobilizing Africa’s Agripreneurs: Unleashing the Next Generation of Agricultural Innovators", Xavier credited the AfDB’s AgriPitch competition, a key component of the ENABLE Youth initiative, with giving him the skills, resources, and visibility to transform his potato chip startup, Etoduma SARL, into a fast-growing agribusiness now present in four countries.

“Thanks to the Bank’s AgriPitch competition, we were able to modernize our production, reach 150 points of sale in Côte d’Ivoire, and establish a presence in four countries,” said Xavier, who won $25,000 in the competition two years ago.

From Humble Beginnings to High Impact

What began as a homegrown business selling potato chips on a shoestring budget is now a company that processes 50 tons of chips per year, employs 26 people, and provides a stable income for a workforce that is 80% women. This remarkable transformation, Xavier emphasized, was fueled by business development training, mentorship, and networking opportunities provided by ENABLE Youth.

His success story exemplifies the broader mission of the ENABLE Youth Program, which since its launch in 2016 has supported over 100,000 young people in agriculture across 18 African countries and helped create an estimated 240,000 jobs.

Agriculture: The Fastest Path to Youth Employment

Africa, home to the youngest population globally—with more than 60% under the age of 25—faces a critical need for sustainable, large-scale employment opportunities. Agriculture is increasingly viewed not only as a food security solution, but also as the most scalable sector for youth employment and entrepreneurship.

“Agriculture offers the largest scale and quickest wins for youth employment,” said Dr. Beth Dunford, AfDB Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development. “That’s why we launched ENABLE Youth—to empower young people to become agri-preneurs who feed Africa and employ millions.”

AgriPitch: Cultivating Agri-Leaders Across Africa

The AgriPitch competition is a cornerstone of the ENABLE Youth initiative. It provides young entrepreneurs with:

Business training and mentorship

Access to seed funding and investors

Exposure to regional and international markets

Xavier’s experience illustrates its power to launch viable, high-impact businesses. His company’s expansion and job creation showcase how targeted interventions can catalyze inclusive and sustainable growth, particularly in agrifood value chains.

Panel Focus: Scaling Youth Agribusiness with Policy, Finance, and Market Access

The side event featured a high-level panel discussion, moderated by Edson Mpyisi, AfDB ENABLE Youth Coordinator. Panelists included:

Dr. Martin Fregene, AfDB Director for Agriculture and Agro-Industry

Diana Gichaga, Managing Partner, Private Equity Support

Dr. Ismahane Elouafi, Executive Managing Director, CGIAR

Frank Nyabundege, Managing Director, Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank

Koffi Amani François Xavier, AgriPitch winner and entrepreneur

The panel explored critical issues like policy reform, youth-focused financing mechanisms, private sector mentorship, and expanding market access—all essential for scaling youth-led businesses across Africa.

Looking Ahead: ENABLE Youth 2.0 and Long-Term Transformation

The gathering also introduced early concepts behind a new phase: ENABLE Youth 2.0. This expanded version of the program will emphasize:

Innovative and inclusive financing

Robust capacity-building

Enhanced market linkages

Climate-resilient agri-enterprises

ENABLE Youth 2.0 will align with the AfDB’s Ten-Year Strategy (2024–2033), which places youth empowerment at the center of Africa’s agricultural and economic transformation agenda.

The AfDB continues to scale up platforms such as:

The African Youth Agripreneur Forum

The AgriPitch Competition

Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Banks, launched in select countries

These initiatives aim to mobilize investment, innovation, and partnerships to help unlock the potential of Africa’s agrifood systems and position youth as leaders of this transformation.

A Model for Africa’s Future

Xavier’s story is emblematic of what’s possible when young African entrepreneurs receive targeted support. As more youth like him gain access to training, financing, and markets, they will drive innovation and growth in agriculture, reshape rural economies, and ensure food security for generations to come.