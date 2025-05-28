Left Menu

India's Power Revolution: Zero Pricing and the Role of Renewables

India experienced zero spot power prices due to a combination of early monsoon rains and a major solar capacity boost. The situation highlights the need for enhanced energy storage. As the government and sectors focus on renewable energy and storage projects, future investments into green technologies are anticipated to increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:25 IST
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary event, spot power prices in India plummeted to zero on May 25, driven by weekend demand lulls as reported by IIFL Capital. This unusual occurrence finds its roots in two key factors: early monsoon rains and the addition of a significant 25-gigawatt solar capacity over the last year.

The IIFL Capital report details how limited thermal power reserves further exacerbated the situation, resulting in an unanticipated surplus that nosedived power exchange prices. The current infrastructure lacks adequate pumped or battery storage systems to preserve this excess power, indicating a pressing need for advancements in energy storage solutions.

The Ministry of Power and the Central Electricity Authority are proactively engaging in approving projects and formulating schemes for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Pumped Storage Projects (PSP). These developments signal a shift towards broader investments in renewable energy infrastructures to enhance grid stability and future-proof supply chains, including ventures into green hydrogen and energy-intensive manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

