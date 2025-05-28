Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Critiques India's Manufacturing Shift

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticized India's economic policies, attributing income inequality to the decline of domestic manufacturing as industrial focus shifts to trading. He called for supporting local production over imports to reduce disparity. Yadav also accused the government of contradictory self-reliance rhetoric versus its import strategies.

Updated: 28-05-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has argued that India's rising income inequality stems from the country's shift away from domestic manufacturing and towards trading. On Wednesday, he condemned major industrial houses for dismantling manufacturing, leading to losses in employment and the value of indigenous resources.

Supporting his claims, Yadav shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the potential of tier-2 and tier-3 cities for economic advancement. While Modi advocated for increased reliance on local products, Yadav lambasted the government's contradictory policies of fostering foreign imports.

Further, Yadav remarked that the present approach worsens income disparity. He criticized the government for its double standards, likening it to a 'showpiece elephant' that projects self-reliance while encouraging foreign partnerships that undermine local industries. He underscored the need for genuine economic progress, focusing on improving per capita income and reducing inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

