Akhilesh Yadav Critiques India's Manufacturing Shift

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has argued that India's rising income inequality stems from the country's shift away from domestic manufacturing and towards trading. On Wednesday, he condemned major industrial houses for dismantling manufacturing, leading to losses in employment and the value of indigenous resources.

Supporting his claims, Yadav shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the potential of tier-2 and tier-3 cities for economic advancement. While Modi advocated for increased reliance on local products, Yadav lambasted the government's contradictory policies of fostering foreign imports.

Further, Yadav remarked that the present approach worsens income disparity. He criticized the government for its double standards, likening it to a 'showpiece elephant' that projects self-reliance while encouraging foreign partnerships that undermine local industries. He underscored the need for genuine economic progress, focusing on improving per capita income and reducing inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)