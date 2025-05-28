Left Menu

Cabinet Extends Affordable Credit Scheme for Farmers Till 2025-26

The Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme for farmers, ensuring access to affordable credit through the Kisan Credit Card until 2025-26. Farmers can avail of loans with interest subsidies, promoting financial inclusion and productivity in the agricultural sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:58 IST
Cabinet Extends Affordable Credit Scheme for Farmers Till 2025-26
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned the continued implementation of the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme (MISS) for the fiscal year 2025-26, aiming to provide farmers with affordable short-term credit. The scheme, central in nature, offers interest subsidies via the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) to support agricultural financing.

Under this initiative, farmers can access loans of up to Rs 3 lakh at a reduced interest rate of 7%, with a further 1.5% subvention available for eligible lenders. Additionally, those who repay promptly may benefit from a 3% Prompt Repayment Incentive, effectively lowering their interest to 4%.

No modifications were made to the scheme's framework, which also applies to loans up to Rs 2 lakh for animal husbandry or fisheries. The government emphasizes the continuity of this program as crucial to enhancing credit flow and financial inclusion among small and marginal farmers. Institutional credit via KCC expanded significantly from Rs 4.26 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 10.05 lakh crore by late 2024.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025