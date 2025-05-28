Left Menu

Zuari Industries: Mixed Financial Fortunes Amidst Sector Expansion

Zuari Industries Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.75 crore for the quarter ending March, down from a previous profit. Despite rising income, the company posted an annual net loss for 2024-25. Zuari is a major player in four sectors, part of the Adventz conglomerate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:48 IST
Zuari Industries: Mixed Financial Fortunes Amidst Sector Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zuari Industries Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.75 crore for the quarter that ended in March, marking a significant decline from a net profit of Rs 63.37 crore in the same period last year.

Despite a marginal increase in total income to Rs 289.20 crore for the fourth quarter, the overall annual performance demonstrated a downturn, with a net loss of Rs 94.37 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year compared to a profit of Rs 712.75 crore in the past fiscal.

As the leading company of the Adventz conglomerate, Zuari Industries spans key sectors including Agrochemicals, Engineering & Infrastructure, Real Estate & Lifestyle, and Biofuels & Services, exemplifying its diversified investment across critical industries.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025