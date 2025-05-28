Zuari Industries: Mixed Financial Fortunes Amidst Sector Expansion

Zuari Industries Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.75 crore for the quarter that ended in March, marking a significant decline from a net profit of Rs 63.37 crore in the same period last year.

Despite a marginal increase in total income to Rs 289.20 crore for the fourth quarter, the overall annual performance demonstrated a downturn, with a net loss of Rs 94.37 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year compared to a profit of Rs 712.75 crore in the past fiscal.

As the leading company of the Adventz conglomerate, Zuari Industries spans key sectors including Agrochemicals, Engineering & Infrastructure, Real Estate & Lifestyle, and Biofuels & Services, exemplifying its diversified investment across critical industries.