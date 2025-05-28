Railway Ministry's Pilot Project: Hiring Contractual Signal and Telecom Staff

The Railway Ministry is set to launch a pilot project to recruit signalling and telecom staff on a contractual basis at 10 to 15 major stations across four railway zones. This move aims to address the mounting demand for personnel, driven by the recent expansion of the railway network and the implementation of modern signalling systems.

In a communication to the general managers of Northeast Frontier, East Coast, South Western, and Western zones, the ministry highlighted the urgent need for additional S&T staff following the introduction of advanced technologies such as Kavach and Automatic Block Signalling. The adoption of mechanized track maintenance has further increased the demand for skilled personnel.

The pilot project will initially run for two years, with the possibility of an extension. The ministry has proposed engaging Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) experienced in S&T fields to facilitate the hiring process. Each technical team will consist of supervisors and technicians, focusing on maintenance and modernization tasks to enhance railway safety and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)