Left Menu

Railway Ministry's Pilot Project: Hiring Contractual Signal and Telecom Staff

The railway ministry will hire signalling and telecom staff on a contractual basis at major stations in four zones due to increased demand from network expansion and modernization. This pilot project, lasting two years initially, will test the effectiveness of this approach to optimize operations and enhance safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:20 IST
Railway Ministry's Pilot Project: Hiring Contractual Signal and Telecom Staff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry is set to launch a pilot project to recruit signalling and telecom staff on a contractual basis at 10 to 15 major stations across four railway zones. This move aims to address the mounting demand for personnel, driven by the recent expansion of the railway network and the implementation of modern signalling systems.

In a communication to the general managers of Northeast Frontier, East Coast, South Western, and Western zones, the ministry highlighted the urgent need for additional S&T staff following the introduction of advanced technologies such as Kavach and Automatic Block Signalling. The adoption of mechanized track maintenance has further increased the demand for skilled personnel.

The pilot project will initially run for two years, with the possibility of an extension. The ministry has proposed engaging Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) experienced in S&T fields to facilitate the hiring process. Each technical team will consist of supervisors and technicians, focusing on maintenance and modernization tasks to enhance railway safety and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025