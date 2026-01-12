Transforming Transit: The Modernization of Jammu Tawi Railway Station

The General Manager of Northern Railway, Ashok Kumar Verma, spearheaded a meticulous inspection of redevelopment activities at Jammu Tawi Railway Station, projecting an imminent transformation in passenger facilities and station aesthetics. The redevelopment initiative promises to remarkably elevate comfort and convenience for the millions who traverse this bustling hub.

Verma, joined by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar and other senior officials, also examined safety and modernization efforts on the railway bridge over the Ravi River and at various stations in the Jammu division. This initiative forms a part of the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' (ABSS), ensuring that all enhancements proceed as per prescribed guidelines and timelines.

The inspection included a thorough assessment of passenger amenities, safety features, and ongoing development projects such as platform upgrades, station beautification, and installation of modern facilities like lifts and escalators, aiming to position Jammu Tawi among the top tier of world-class stations in North India.

(With inputs from agencies.)