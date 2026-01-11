Left Menu

Himachal's Power Surge: Modernization and Profit

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited reported a profit of Rs. 300 crore by the end of 2025, up from Rs. 206 crore in 2024, attributed to smart governmental policies. Advancements include smart meters, SCADA implementation, and solar projects. The government aims for infrastructure improvement in tribal and non-tribal areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:18 IST
Himachal's Power Surge: Modernization and Profit
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's power sector has seen a substantial profit increase with the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) earning Rs. 300 crore profit by the end of 2025, a significant rise from Rs. 206 crore in the previous year. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attributed this success to strategic governance and the implementation of 'Vayavastha Parivartan' or systemic change policies.

The state's efforts to modernize its energy infrastructure include introducing the 'Himachal Pradesh Electricity Grid Code' to enhance grid security and reliability, aligning with national standards. Noteworthy advancements include the installation of 1.5 lakh smart meters in Shimla and Dharamshala and the integration of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems in industrial areas, reducing distribution losses by 4 percent.

The government focuses on strengthening its workforce by recruiting over 2100 new employees, addressing infrastructure damage, and ensuring uninterrupted power during emergencies. Additionally, initiatives for reliable power supply in tribal areas involve projects worth Rs. 62 crore, solar off-grid plants for remote households, and attractive subsidies for solar projects in both tribal and non-tribal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dindigul Drama: DSP Shoots Murder Suspect in Self-Defense

Dindigul Drama: DSP Shoots Murder Suspect in Self-Defense

 India
2
Tragedy in Kathgodam: Farmer's Death Exposes Alleged Fraud in Rs 4 Crore Land Deal

Tragedy in Kathgodam: Farmer's Death Exposes Alleged Fraud in Rs 4 Crore Lan...

 India
3
Death toll in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran spikes to at least 538 people, activists say, reports AP.

Death toll in crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran spikes to at least 53...

 Global
4
U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026