Himachal's Power Surge: Modernization and Profit

Himachal Pradesh's power sector has seen a substantial profit increase with the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) earning Rs. 300 crore profit by the end of 2025, a significant rise from Rs. 206 crore in the previous year. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attributed this success to strategic governance and the implementation of 'Vayavastha Parivartan' or systemic change policies.

The state's efforts to modernize its energy infrastructure include introducing the 'Himachal Pradesh Electricity Grid Code' to enhance grid security and reliability, aligning with national standards. Noteworthy advancements include the installation of 1.5 lakh smart meters in Shimla and Dharamshala and the integration of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems in industrial areas, reducing distribution losses by 4 percent.

The government focuses on strengthening its workforce by recruiting over 2100 new employees, addressing infrastructure damage, and ensuring uninterrupted power during emergencies. Additionally, initiatives for reliable power supply in tribal areas involve projects worth Rs. 62 crore, solar off-grid plants for remote households, and attractive subsidies for solar projects in both tribal and non-tribal regions.

