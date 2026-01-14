Delhi Embarks on Modernization: New Mini Secretariats to Revolutionize District Governance

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards modernizing its administrative framework by approving a budget of Rs 212.91 crore for the construction of a mini secretariat in Dwarka. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the expenditure finance committee has greenlit this ambitious project, with plans to build similar infrastructures across all 13 districts.

These state-of-the-art facilities will feature zero-waste capabilities, solar energy systems, and advanced services to streamline operations and enhance public access to government services. Aimed at consolidating various departments under a single roof, these infrastructure moves are expected to significantly ease public administrative interactions.

With a strict 18-month timeline, the upcoming mini secretariats represent a strategic push to modernize district-level governance. The implementation will be closely monitored by a Project Monitoring Committee, ensuring adherence to quality, timelines, and budget, thus preventing potential overruns and reinforcing administrative efficiency at the ground level.

(With inputs from agencies.)