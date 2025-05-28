Canon Showcases Wide Format Innovations at FESPA 2025 to Global Acclaim

Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA) marked a major milestone in its leadership journey at the FESPA Global Print Expo 2025, held in Berlin, Germany from May 6–9, by unveiling a transformative suite of wide format printing innovations and securing significant engagement and commercial traction, particularly from the Central and North African region.

Under the banner “The Power to Move”, Canon demonstrated how emotionally compelling, high-impact print can transform not just physical spaces, but also entire business models. From soft signage and packaging to interior décor and promotional applications, Canon’s fully integrated solutions highlighted how cutting-edge technology, partner collaboration, and workflow automation converge to deliver profitability and creative freedom to print service providers (PSPs).

Strong Regional Presence and Customer Momentum

The Canon stand attracted major interest from 30 VIP customers from across Central and North Africa, offering them an immersive experience of the brand’s expanded portfolio, including live technology demonstrations, end-to-end workflows, and collaborative displays with partners like Neolt, Kongsberg, Fotoba, and Lamina.

This engagement translated into on-stand sales and commitments for new units, including a Colorado M-series printer, the versatile Arizona flatbed printers, and multiple configuration deals. Magic Walls Morocco signed for the Colorado M3W, underlining the growing demand in the interior décor market, supported locally by Canon’s partner ARKEOS.

Technological Innovations Driving Business Transformation

Canon showcased a range of breakthrough technologies across its Arizona, Colorado, and imagePROGRAF printer families, complemented by advanced software like the PRISMA XL Suite and real-life workflow automation.

Colorado M-Series Roll-to-Roll Printer

Delivered live demos of vibrant wallpapers, soft signage, and window graphics

Showcased FLXfinish+ tech enabling simultaneous matte and gloss finishes

Highlighted FLXture for tactile surface detail and white ink compatibility

Demonstrated UVgel Wallpaper Factory integration with Fotoba for 24/7 automated production

Arizona 2380 GTF Flatbed Printer

Featured FLXflow technology allowing 'Hold', 'Float', and ‘Instant Switch’ media handling

Enabled high-precision printing on substrates like wood, cardboard, and glass

Showcased elevated print effects using PRISMAelevate XL, enabling 4mm raised layers ideal for braille signage and textured graphics

imagePROGRAF GP-6600S

A 60-inch water-based inkjet printer with LUCIA PRO II ink set

Offers 96% PANTONE™ match for graphic applications in brand-sensitive environments

Integrated with PosterArtist for simplified, high-impact poster creation

Real-World Applications Demonstrate Commercial Value

Attendees were captivated by interactive zones such as:

Colorado Packaging Factory

Poster Factory

Wallpaper Factory

Arizona Interior Décor Lab

These stations exemplified how Canon’s innovations could be applied directly to customer businesses, from retail to hospitality to creative design. The Arizona’s precision and the Colorado’s speed and versatility were particularly resonant with PSPs aiming to diversify and upscale their service offerings.

Canon also presented its collaboration with Fiori, a Norwegian floristry business, as a case study in end-to-end integration—demonstrating how powerful partnerships in the value chain can unlock new market segments.

Software-Driven Workflow and Automation

The PRISMA XL Suite took center stage in showing PSPs how to streamline complex print jobs with consistency and speed. Visitors followed complete workflows from online job submission, file preparation, automated multi-layer printing, through to shipping and delivery. Integration with partners like OneVision, Onyx, Symphony, SKYCO, and ERPA showcased the impact of a holistic print ecosystem that adapts to modern business demands.

This system-wide approach was especially well-received by PSPs seeking to scale operations and manage higher volume custom orders with minimal waste and downtime.

Sustainability and Material Diversity

Canon also highlighted its commitment to sustainability by exhibiting a wide media portfolio, including eco-friendly and FSC-certified paper stocks. The company emphasized responsible production practices across its hardware and software platforms, ensuring that PSPs could meet environmental compliance standards while maintaining high-quality output.

A Resounding Success for Canon Central & North Africa

Reflecting on the event, Amine Djouahra, B2B Business Unit Director for CCNA, noted:

“FESPA 2025 was a game-changing experience. The energy at the Canon stand was incredible. Our innovations like the Colorado M-series and PRISMAelevate XL are not only impressing our customers—they're empowering them. The feedback we received proves how vital platforms like FESPA are for driving print innovation and business growth across our region.”

Canon’s performance at FESPA Global Print Expo 2025 marks a turning point for wide format printing in Africa, showcasing not only technical leadership but also market responsiveness and customer-centric innovation. With powerful demonstrations, strategic partnerships, and strong regional traction, Canon has positioned itself as the go-to brand for wide format solutions that are modular, scalable, and future-ready.