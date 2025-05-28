Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's Metro Ride Sparks Public Transport Debate

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the founder of Biocon, reignited discussions on Bengaluru's public and private transport dichotomy with her recent Metro ride from Whitefield to Vidhana Soudha. Shaw, along with her 'Namma Metro friend,' Jennifer Erich, shared their quick and traffic-free experience.

Shaw's post on X, previously known as Twitter, praised the convenience of the ride, garnering 32,000 views. Jennifer Erich, a Geoscience Manager at BTC ExxonMobil India, expressed her delight in being a 'Metro Mentor' for Shaw during the journey.

The public commended Shaw for her example, many noting that when influential figures use public services, it may inspire broader societal shifts. Such actions by elites are seen as potential catalysts for change, encouraging everyday people to follow suit.

