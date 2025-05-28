Left Menu

India MSME Conclave 2025: Bridging Gaps and Boosting 'Make in India'

India MSME Conclave 2025 aims to strengthen MSMEs by fostering connections with PSUs and large corporations. Scheduled from May 30 to June 1 at Bengaluru's Palace Grounds, the event is jointly organized by FKCCI, KASSIA, and PIA, promoting vendor development and indigenous products under 'Make in India'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:33 IST
India MSME Conclave 2025: Bridging Gaps and Boosting 'Make in India'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India MSME Conclave 2025, heralded as a flagship initiative to bolster the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises sector, is slated to occur from May 30 to June 1 at Bengaluru's Palace Grounds, the organisers announced on Thursday.

This three-day conclave represents a collaborative endeavor by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association, and the Peenya Industries Association, according to a press release.

The event aims to bridge critical gaps between MSMEs, Public Sector Units, and large corporate entities, with a strong emphasis on vendor development and the promotion of indigenous products under the 'Make in India' banner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025