India MSME Conclave 2025: Bridging Gaps and Boosting 'Make in India'
India MSME Conclave 2025 aims to strengthen MSMEs by fostering connections with PSUs and large corporations. Scheduled from May 30 to June 1 at Bengaluru's Palace Grounds, the event is jointly organized by FKCCI, KASSIA, and PIA, promoting vendor development and indigenous products under 'Make in India'.
The India MSME Conclave 2025, heralded as a flagship initiative to bolster the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises sector, is slated to occur from May 30 to June 1 at Bengaluru's Palace Grounds, the organisers announced on Thursday.
This three-day conclave represents a collaborative endeavor by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association, and the Peenya Industries Association, according to a press release.
The event aims to bridge critical gaps between MSMEs, Public Sector Units, and large corporate entities, with a strong emphasis on vendor development and the promotion of indigenous products under the 'Make in India' banner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
