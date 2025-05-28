India MSME Conclave 2025: Bridging Gaps and Boosting 'Make in India'

The India MSME Conclave 2025, heralded as a flagship initiative to bolster the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises sector, is slated to occur from May 30 to June 1 at Bengaluru's Palace Grounds, the organisers announced on Thursday.

This three-day conclave represents a collaborative endeavor by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association, and the Peenya Industries Association, according to a press release.

The event aims to bridge critical gaps between MSMEs, Public Sector Units, and large corporate entities, with a strong emphasis on vendor development and the promotion of indigenous products under the 'Make in India' banner.

