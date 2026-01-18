Left Menu

Tech-Powered Rescue: Bengaluru's Swift Child Reunions

In Bengaluru, police carried out a series of tech-enabled rescue operations, reuniting missing and unattended children with their families within minutes. These operations were facilitated by the Bengaluru Safe City Project and the 'Namma-112' system, demonstrating the effectiveness of modern, technology-driven policing in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:14 IST
Tech-Powered Rescue: Bengaluru's Swift Child Reunions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru police have executed a series of rapid rescue operations over the past 12 days, reuniting missing and unattended children with their families in record time. This initiative, part of the Bengaluru Safe City Project, leverages advanced technology for effective policing.

According to a press release, the operations utilized the 'Namma-112' emergency system, which enabled real-time responses, GPS coordination of patrol vehicles, and efficient communication between control room and field personnel. The system's modern approach underscores Bengaluru's commitment to tech-driven law enforcement.

One notable incident involved a two-year-old being swiftly reunited with their family within five minutes, thanks to the alertness and prompt action of an assistant sub-inspector. Similar incidents across the city demonstrated response times ranging from four to twenty minutes, showcasing the project's success in ensuring child safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026