Tech-Powered Rescue: Bengaluru's Swift Child Reunions

Bengaluru police have executed a series of rapid rescue operations over the past 12 days, reuniting missing and unattended children with their families in record time. This initiative, part of the Bengaluru Safe City Project, leverages advanced technology for effective policing.

According to a press release, the operations utilized the 'Namma-112' emergency system, which enabled real-time responses, GPS coordination of patrol vehicles, and efficient communication between control room and field personnel. The system's modern approach underscores Bengaluru's commitment to tech-driven law enforcement.

One notable incident involved a two-year-old being swiftly reunited with their family within five minutes, thanks to the alertness and prompt action of an assistant sub-inspector. Similar incidents across the city demonstrated response times ranging from four to twenty minutes, showcasing the project's success in ensuring child safety.

