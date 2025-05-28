Loco Pilot's Penalty Sparks Protest: A Call for Fairness

The All India Loco Running Staff Association has called on the South East Central Railway to reconsider the punishment given to freight train loco pilot Pawan Gupta. Gupta was penalized by having his travel benefits removed for six years after being caught using his mobile phone during a train halt.

The incident, which occurred on May 19, 2025, involved Gupta using his phone while the train was stopped for two hours. According to the disciplinary authority, despite being at a standstill, using the phone was deemed a violation of regulations, leading to a penalty that many, including the union, consider excessive.

Protests have been held by loco pilots at the Shahdol Crew Lobby following the decision. The union has put forward a case arguing that Gupta's actions were minor and occurred only to check on his unwell wife, urging a re-evaluation of Gupta's situation. Gupta has also been advised to file an appeal against the disciplinary decision.

