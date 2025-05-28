Airlines Grounded: Global Carriers Cancel Flights to Tel Aviv Amid Escalating Conflict

In response to a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels that landed near Tel Aviv's main international airport, global airlines have grounded flights to and from the Israeli city once again. The missile incident occurred on May 4, reigniting concerns over safety in the region.

Previously, flight services had started to resume following a January ceasefire agreement with Hamas. However, Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip have intensified since March, prompting carriers to reconsider their routes. The renewed tensions have left many travelers stranded.

A wide array of airlines, including Air Baltic, Air France-KLM, Air India, British Airways, Iberia Express, ITA Airways, LOT, Lufthansa Group, Ryanair, and United Airlines, have suspended their flights to or from Tel Aviv, with some suspensions extending well into June and July.

(With inputs from agencies.)