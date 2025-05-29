U.S. Stock Markets Face Volatility Amid Fed Minutes and Trade Tensions
U.S. stock indexes experienced a decline on Wednesday as investors processed Fed minutes and awaited Nvidia's results. Meanwhile, semiconductor shares dropped due to new U.S. restrictions on software sales to China. Despite recent gains from eased tariff concerns with the EU, market volatility persists.
U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Wednesday as investors parsed the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes and faced post-market declines in semiconductor stocks.
Attention also turned to Nvidia, set to release results after the bell, while Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys shares fell following reports of new U.S. restrictions on software sales to Chinese entities. According to sources, the Trump administration has mandated the halt of these services.
The Federal Reserve minutes from the May 6-7 session highlight potential challenges due to rising inflation and unemployment. Despite President Trump's recent de-escalation of EU tariff threats, market volatility remains, underscored by defensive actions in the options market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Family Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Deportation Controversy
Dollar Stabilizes as Inflation Softens and Trade Tensions Ease
Tech Shares Drive Hong Kong Stock Market Surge Amid Easing Trade Tensions
Trade Tensions Threaten U.S. Soybean Market
Euro Zone Bond Yields Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions