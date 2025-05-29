U.S. Stock Markets Face Volatility Amid Fed Minutes and Trade Tensions

U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Wednesday as investors parsed the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes and faced post-market declines in semiconductor stocks.

Attention also turned to Nvidia, set to release results after the bell, while Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys shares fell following reports of new U.S. restrictions on software sales to Chinese entities. According to sources, the Trump administration has mandated the halt of these services.

The Federal Reserve minutes from the May 6-7 session highlight potential challenges due to rising inflation and unemployment. Despite President Trump's recent de-escalation of EU tariff threats, market volatility remains, underscored by defensive actions in the options market.

(With inputs from agencies.)