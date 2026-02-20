Left Menu

Trump Administration Aims to Reshape Federal Housing with New Rule

The Trump administration is advancing a proposal to end federal housing assistance for mixed immigration status households. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development aims to ensure all residents in aid-supported housing have eligible immigration status, affecting around 24,000 undocumented migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 01:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 01:57 IST
Trump Administration Aims to Reshape Federal Housing with New Rule

The Trump administration advanced a controversial proposal on Thursday aimed at ending federal housing assistance for households with mixed immigration status.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) estimates that 24,000 undocumented migrants currently benefit from its funds. The proposed rule insists on verifying citizenship for all household members, limiting aid to families where each member holds eligible status. Families with at least one member holding U.S. citizenship or eligible immigration status may receive prorated assistance.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner stated that the rule ensures only eligible tenants occupy federally funded housing. However, critics like National Housing Law Project's Shamus Roller argue it risks evicting thousands of families from HUD assistance, echoing a similar attempt by the first Trump administration in 2019, which was withdrawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Courts Tighten Security Amid Bomb Threats

Uttarakhand Courts Tighten Security Amid Bomb Threats

 India
2
Celebrating Statehood: Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh Mark Their Foundation Days

Celebrating Statehood: Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh Mark Their Foundation D...

 India
3
Fadnavis Advocates AI Revolution for Agriculture Amidst Global Challenges

Fadnavis Advocates AI Revolution for Agriculture Amidst Global Challenges

 India
4
Eden Devprayag: Kolkata's Premier Riverside Retreat Unveiled

Eden Devprayag: Kolkata's Premier Riverside Retreat Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026