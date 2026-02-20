Trump Administration Aims to Reshape Federal Housing with New Rule

The Trump administration advanced a controversial proposal on Thursday aimed at ending federal housing assistance for households with mixed immigration status.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) estimates that 24,000 undocumented migrants currently benefit from its funds. The proposed rule insists on verifying citizenship for all household members, limiting aid to families where each member holds eligible status. Families with at least one member holding U.S. citizenship or eligible immigration status may receive prorated assistance.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner stated that the rule ensures only eligible tenants occupy federally funded housing. However, critics like National Housing Law Project's Shamus Roller argue it risks evicting thousands of families from HUD assistance, echoing a similar attempt by the first Trump administration in 2019, which was withdrawn.

