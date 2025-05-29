Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Funding Withholding Over NYC's Congestion Pricing
A U.S. judge has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to withhold federal funding from New York over Manhattan's congestion pricing program. The program charges vehicles $9 to enter part of Manhattan and aims to reduce traffic while generating funds for mass transit. The federal government plans to appeal.
A federal judge has intervened in New York's ongoing battle with the Trump administration over Manhattan's congestion pricing program. The judge issued a preliminary injunction against the move to withhold federal funds, allowing New York to continue its groundbreaking program designed to reduce urban congestion and support public transit.
The program, which imposes a surcharge on vehicles entering the city's busy areas, has sparked heated debates. Critics, including U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, argue that the policy penalizes ordinary citizens. However, New York officials maintain it's a necessary measure to curb traffic and raise funds for infrastructure.
Despite the administration's threats to withhold support from New York projects, the judge upheld the state's autonomy in decision-making regarding urban management. New York City's congestion pricing model, the first of its kind in the nation, shows a successful reduction in traffic, with significant funds earmarked for the city's transit development.
