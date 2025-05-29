Trump's Trade Tango: A Tariff Timeline

U.S. President Donald Trump's series of tariff decisions since taking office on January 20 have created ripples across global financial markets, sparking uncertainty and tension within the international economy.

In early February, Trump imposed steep tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese imports, citing reasons ranging from the flow of fentanyl to illegal immigration. This move was followed by a suspension of tariffs on Mexico and Canada in exchange for specific concessions.

As the months progressed, Trump further escalated tariffs on steel and aluminum, and initiated various country-specific and global tariffs. Notably, this period was marked by negotiations, temporary truce agreements, and significant reactions from financial markets, further shaping the intricate landscape of international trade.