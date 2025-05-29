Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tango: A Tariff Timeline

The timeline traces U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff actions from February to May, impacting global trade and financial markets. Key points include tariff impositions and suspensions on Mexican, Canadian, Chinese, and European imports, along with efforts to negotiate trade agreements and national security probes into specific sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 06:59 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's series of tariff decisions since taking office on January 20 have created ripples across global financial markets, sparking uncertainty and tension within the international economy.

In early February, Trump imposed steep tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese imports, citing reasons ranging from the flow of fentanyl to illegal immigration. This move was followed by a suspension of tariffs on Mexico and Canada in exchange for specific concessions.

As the months progressed, Trump further escalated tariffs on steel and aluminum, and initiated various country-specific and global tariffs. Notably, this period was marked by negotiations, temporary truce agreements, and significant reactions from financial markets, further shaping the intricate landscape of international trade.

