Venus Pipes: A Surge in Export Potential Amid Demand Challenges

Venus Pipes reported a 15% YoY revenue increase despite a dip in EBITDA and PAT. Exports rose significantly, forming 44% of revenue, while domestic demand waned. The company foresees growth driven by a robust order book and diverse end-user categories, with promising expansion in international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:25 IST
Venus Pipes' financial results for Q4FY25 showed a solid revenue increase of 15% year-over-year, despite declines in EBITDA and PAT. Export contributions surged to 44%, marking a substantial rise from the previous year's 12%, as domestic demand weakened to 56% amidst soft market conditions.

The company's volumes grew by 18% year-over-year to 26,000 tonnes, though margins slipped by 400 basis points due to decreased demand, sluggish welded pipe exports, and rising competition. Venus anticipates more than 20% volume growth and stable margins, backed by a robust order book valued at INR5.74bn and diverse end-user categories.

While seamless pipes showed a noteworthy 25% YoY volume growth over welded pipes at 10%, exports leaped 312% YoY due to significant order inflows and market penetration. Despite subdued domestic demand, Venus's strong export performance and new capacities position it well for future growth.

