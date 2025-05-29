Left Menu

NIA Partners with Uber for Enhanced Airport Mobility Solutions

Noida International Airport teams up with Uber to improve passenger mobility by providing dedicated pick-up zones, real-time ride tracking, cashless payments, and more. The collaboration highlights the airport's commitment to offering convenient last-mile transport options for travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:48 IST
Noida International Airport (NIA) has announced a strategic partnership with Uber to enhance mobility solutions for passengers at the airport. The collaboration will see the implementation of dedicated pick-up zones and on-ground support for Uber services, complete with exclusive parking for drivers.

This partnership aims to provide passengers with convenient last-mile transport, offering real-time ride tracking and cashless payment options via the Uber app. According to Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of NIA, such app-based taxi services like Uber are vital for reliable and safe transportation.

Arnab Kumar of Uber India emphasized the commitment to smooth and comfortable connectivity at the airport, ensuring travelers have a seamless booking experience. The airport will also offer a range of connectivity options to cater to all traveler needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

