NIA Partners with Uber for Enhanced Airport Mobility Solutions

Noida International Airport (NIA) has announced a strategic partnership with Uber to enhance mobility solutions for passengers at the airport. The collaboration will see the implementation of dedicated pick-up zones and on-ground support for Uber services, complete with exclusive parking for drivers.

This partnership aims to provide passengers with convenient last-mile transport, offering real-time ride tracking and cashless payment options via the Uber app. According to Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of NIA, such app-based taxi services like Uber are vital for reliable and safe transportation.

Arnab Kumar of Uber India emphasized the commitment to smooth and comfortable connectivity at the airport, ensuring travelers have a seamless booking experience. The airport will also offer a range of connectivity options to cater to all traveler needs.

