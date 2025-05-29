Left Menu

IFFCO Boosts Profits with Fertilizer Surge

IFFCO reported a 16% rise in net profit to Rs 2,823 crore for 2024-25, driven by increased fertilizer sales. With a 4.5% boost in turnover to Rs 41,244 crore, IFFCO rewarded members with a 20% dividend. Fertilizer production and sales increased, notably in liquid nano fertilizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:42 IST
IFFCO Boosts Profits with Fertilizer Surge
In a significant achievement, IFFCO reported a 16% surge in its net profits reaching Rs 2,823 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, attributing the growth to robust fertilizer sales.

The cooperative felt the financial uplift in its turnover, which increased by 4.5% to Rs 41,244 crore, compared to the previous year's Rs 39,474 crore.

During the annual general meeting, Chairman Dileep Sanghani highlighted three consecutive years of over Rs 3,000 crore in profit before tax. Members benefitted from a 20% dividend on their paid-up share capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

