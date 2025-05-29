IFFCO Boosts Profits with Fertilizer Surge

In a significant achievement, IFFCO reported a 16% surge in its net profits reaching Rs 2,823 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, attributing the growth to robust fertilizer sales.

The cooperative felt the financial uplift in its turnover, which increased by 4.5% to Rs 41,244 crore, compared to the previous year's Rs 39,474 crore.

During the annual general meeting, Chairman Dileep Sanghani highlighted three consecutive years of over Rs 3,000 crore in profit before tax. Members benefitted from a 20% dividend on their paid-up share capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)