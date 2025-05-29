Tragedy on Tuljapur-Latur Highway: Two Dead in Bus Collision

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a collision between two buses led to the deaths of two individuals and left 11 others injured in Maharashtra's Latur district, according to local police. The accident unfolded on the Tuljapur-Latur highway around 5 a.m.

Assistant Inspector Mahavir Jadhav reported that the buses belonged to travel agencies, and the fatal accident took place near Ujni in Ausa tehsil. The victims were identified as Namdev Suryawanshi, 40, and Nitin Devarse, 35. One of the buses overturned due to the impact, causing injuries to multiple passengers.

The injured were promptly transferred to Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Hospital for treatment. Fortunately, none of the injured persons were reported to be in critical condition, providing a small measure of relief in the wake of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)