US-India Trade Talks Accelerate: Mission 500 in Motion

A US delegation is set to visit India in June to further discussions on a Bilateral Trade Agreement, aiming for USD 500 billion trade by 2030. Both nations express satisfaction over ongoing negotiations, amidst insights suggesting cautious advancement and concerns over recent US court tariffs rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:11 IST
National flags of India and the US (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A United States delegation is scheduled to visit India on June 5-6 to advance discussions on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), according to government sources. The trade negotiations between the two nations are reportedly progressing successfully.

On April 29, India expressed its satisfaction with the progress of negotiations with the US, describing the talks as 'fruitful.' Reports from ANI on May 23 indicate that the first tranche of the anticipated BTA could be signed before July.

Representatives from India's Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative's Office held meetings in Washington, DC, from April 23-25, 2025, discussing various issues including tariff and non-tariff matters. As part of the BTA, both countries aim to double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

The Indian government is reviewing the impact of a US court ruling that nullified reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Think tanks, including the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), advise a cautious approach. GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava emphasized resisting trade terms shaped by threats or unlawful actions.

The potential trade deal would profoundly influence economic ties between India and the US, paving the way for increased commerce and investment. The US has been India's largest trading partner for four years, with bilateral trade reaching USD 131.84 billion in 2024-25, and India enjoying a USD 41.18 billion trade surplus in goods.

