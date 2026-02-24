Left Menu

Renaissance 2.0: Global Dialogue for Collaborative Growth at IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur organized an international conference titled 'Renaissance 2.0' to promote global collaboration for shared growth and ethical innovation. Attendees included key educational and industrial figures. Inspired by the historic Chicago Parliament of the World's Religions, the event emphasized spirituality and education for 21st-century challenges.

IIT Kharagpur hosted an international conference, 'Renaissance 2.0: Parliament of Enlightened Thoughts Towards Collaborative Prosperity,' in partnership with US-based non-profit, The Boston Pledge. The event aimed to initiate a global dialogue for shared growth and ethical innovation.

Held as part of the institute's platinum jubilee celebrations, the conference drew inspiration from the historic Chicago Parliament of the World's Religions and sought to emphasize spirituality as a means of addressing 21st-century challenges.

Notable attendees included Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, IIT Kharagpur Director Professor Suman Chakraborty, and industrialist Harshvardhan Neotia. The delegates pledged to work on projects across various sectors to turn discussions into actionable efforts for human well-being.

