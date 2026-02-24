Left Menu

Green Party's Urdu Campaign Video Sparks Electoral Debate in Manchester

A Green Party campaign video in Urdu is causing controversy ahead of a byelection in Manchester, UK. The video features British PM Keir Starmer alongside Indian and Israeli leaders, stirring debate over identity politics. Labour MP Navendu Mishra criticizes the campaign's approach, emphasizing local unity over divisive tactics.

An Urdu language campaign video by the Green Party has ignited controversy during a byelection in north-west England. The video, which features British Prime Minister Keir Starmer alongside his Indian and Israeli counterparts, is at the center of a heated debate over messaging strategies in the Gorton and Denton constituency in Manchester.

Labour Party representatives, including Navendu Mishra, have expressed concerns that the video's imagery may exacerbate community tensions. Mishra, a Labour MP, criticized the Green Party's approach for relying on identity politics and called for political discourse to focus on local issues and shared values.

The video also targets the British Pakistani electorate by addressing issues like deportation and Islamophobia. Despite the Green Party's stance, Labour warns that splitting the anti-Reform vote might inadvertently benefit the far-right Reform UK in the upcoming election.

