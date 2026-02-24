Uttar Pradesh Seeks to Boost Drone Industry with Quantum Systems

A delegation from Uttar Pradesh, led by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and IT & Electronics Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma, is currently visiting Germany with ambitious plans to transform the state into a drone manufacturing hub.

The delegation engaged with representatives from Quantum Systems, a renowned German-Israeli company with over a decade-long presence in India, specializing in cutting-edge aerial surveillance and high-altitude unmanned platforms. Discussions centered around setting up a Research & Development center in Uttar Pradesh and fostering long-term collaboration in manufacturing, technology transfer, and skill development.

In a statement, the UP government emphasized the state's robust industrial ecosystem and skilled workforce, making it an ideal location for Quantum Systems' operations under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

