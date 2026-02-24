Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Seeks to Boost Drone Industry with Quantum Systems

A delegation from Uttar Pradesh urged Quantum Systems, a German-Israeli company, to establish a drone manufacturing and R&D center in the state. The proposal aims to enhance India's aerospace ecosystem and expand technology transfer, boosting Uttar Pradesh's role as a significant economic player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:39 IST
A delegation from Uttar Pradesh, led by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and IT & Electronics Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma, is currently visiting Germany with ambitious plans to transform the state into a drone manufacturing hub.

The delegation engaged with representatives from Quantum Systems, a renowned German-Israeli company with over a decade-long presence in India, specializing in cutting-edge aerial surveillance and high-altitude unmanned platforms. Discussions centered around setting up a Research & Development center in Uttar Pradesh and fostering long-term collaboration in manufacturing, technology transfer, and skill development.

In a statement, the UP government emphasized the state's robust industrial ecosystem and skilled workforce, making it an ideal location for Quantum Systems' operations under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

