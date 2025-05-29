Rising Unemployment and Economic Uncertainty Amid Tariff Tensions
New jobless claims in the U.S. have risen, with unemployment benefits applications increasing unexpectedly, prompting concerns about economic stability. Michigan saw notable rises, emphasizing the impact of tariffs on manufacturing. Despite a steady job market, layoffs increase amid economic uncertainties and fluctuating trade policies. Inflation risks and declining profits further cloud the outlook.
Recent reports show an unexpected rise in jobless claims in the United States, indicating growing economic uncertainty. The Labor Department's data reveals an increase in unemployment benefits applications, with a significant surge in Michigan.
Amid tariffs impacting the economic outlook, economists express concerns over the rising layoffs and declining corporate profits in the first quarter. This economic situation presents challenges for businesses to predict future growth.
Although the labor market remains steady, the fluctuating trade policies and the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on interest rates highlight the potential risks of inflation and slowed economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Markets See Small Gains Amid Trade Talks and Economic Uncertainty
Turbulence for the US Dollar Amid Trade and Economic Uncertainty
Global Markets Waver Amid Trade Tensions and Economic Uncertainty
Kusal Mendis Steps Up as Jos Buttler's IPL Playoffs Replacement
Mexico's Central Bank Cuts Interest Rate Amid Economic Uncertainty