Foundation Laid for Key Rail Infrastructure in Bidar

Union Minister V Somanna will launch major rail infrastructure projects in Bidar, including a goods shed at Khanapur Junction and a Road Under Bridge (RUB) near the Bhalki station. The goods shed is budgeted at Rs 15 crore, and the RUB is estimated at Rs 10.85 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:44 IST
In a significant move to boost transportation facilities, Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, is set to lay the foundation stone for pivotal infrastructure projects in Bidar district. The event will mark the commencement of construction on a new goods shed and Road Under Bridge (RUB) between Bhalki and Kalgupur Railway stations.

According to an official release, the proposed goods shed at Khanapur Junction, strategically situated in the Vikarabad-Bidar-Parli section, will demand an investment of Rs 15 crore. The project is anticipated to reach completion by June 2026, aiming to enhance the functionality of this vital station.

Moreover, a RUB will be established along the main line of the Vikarabad-Parli Vaijnath section near Bhalki station to alleviate traffic issues on the busy route serving Bhalki and Bidar Towns. This will be executed at a cost of Rs 10.85 crore, aiming to ensure smooth commuter access and reduce inconvenience.

