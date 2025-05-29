New Era in Bihar's Air Connectivity: PM Modi Inaugurates Patna Airport Terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone in Bihar's aviation sector by inaugurating the new terminal at Patna Airport on Thursday. A state-of-the-art facility, built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, aims to elevate Bihar's air travel to new heights. Alongside, he laid the foundation stone for a civil enclave at Bihta airport, an investment of Rs 1,410 crore, promising enhanced connectivity for the region.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, heralded a new chapter in Bihar's transport infrastructure. Modi expressed his excitement on social media, highlighting the terminal as a significant stride towards the state's prosperity.

Officials revealed that the new terminal, inspired by regional landscape and Mithila art, spans 65,150 sqm and includes cutting-edge amenities. It is designed to manage 3,000 passengers during peak hours, with an ambitious annual capacity of 1 crore travelers. The Bihta facility will complement this by serving 50 lakh passengers annually, with operations potentially extending to 2047.