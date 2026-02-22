Israel Eyes Comeback: Tourism Boost with Indian Visitors by 2027

Israel, battling recovery from sequential crises of Covid-19 and conflict, sets its tourism revival sights on 2027. A senior official from the Ministry of Tourism stated that the country seeks to match the visitor count from India seen in 2019, which was 65,100.

During 2023, the tourism sector took another hit post the conflict with Hamas, prompting flight suspensions to the region. Through revitalized campaigns, Israel plans to reach 69,000 Indian tourists by 2027, capitalizing on resumed flights, including potential new routes by Israir Airlines and Arkia Airlines.

India holds prominence as a key source for tourists, following only China in Asia. The strategic focus will shift to both leisure and business travel, extending efforts to reach metro and Tier I cities in India, with plans to venture into Tier II and III cities.

