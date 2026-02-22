Left Menu

Israel Eyes Comeback: Tourism Boost with Indian Visitors by 2027

Israel aims to revive its tourism sector post Covid-19 and war by targeting 69,000 Indian visitors by 2027, matching 2019 levels. The Israeli Ministry of Tourism highlights resumption of direct flights and new connections as key facilitators. Focus areas include leisure, pilgrimage, and MICE tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 13:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Israel, battling recovery from sequential crises of Covid-19 and conflict, sets its tourism revival sights on 2027. A senior official from the Ministry of Tourism stated that the country seeks to match the visitor count from India seen in 2019, which was 65,100.

During 2023, the tourism sector took another hit post the conflict with Hamas, prompting flight suspensions to the region. Through revitalized campaigns, Israel plans to reach 69,000 Indian tourists by 2027, capitalizing on resumed flights, including potential new routes by Israir Airlines and Arkia Airlines.

India holds prominence as a key source for tourists, following only China in Asia. The strategic focus will shift to both leisure and business travel, extending efforts to reach metro and Tier I cities in India, with plans to venture into Tier II and III cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

