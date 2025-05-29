SJVN Ltd Reports Q4 Loss Amid Rising Expenses
State-run SJVN Ltd reported a loss of Rs 127.72 crore in the March quarter due to higher expenses, compared to a profit of Rs 61.08 crore in the same period the previous year. Total income declined while expenses surged. The board proposes a final dividend subject to shareholder approval.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:50 IST
- Country:
- India
State-run SJVN Ltd has announced a loss of Rs 127.72 crore for the March quarter, largely attributed to soaring expenses.
In a sharp contrast, the company had previously reported a net profit of Rs 61.08 crore during the same period last year, as per an exchange filing.
Despite challenges, the board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 0.31 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, pending shareholder approval during the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement