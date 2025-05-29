Left Menu

SJVN Ltd Reports Q4 Loss Amid Rising Expenses

State-run SJVN Ltd reported a loss of Rs 127.72 crore in the March quarter due to higher expenses, compared to a profit of Rs 61.08 crore in the same period the previous year. Total income declined while expenses surged. The board proposes a final dividend subject to shareholder approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:50 IST
SJVN Ltd Reports Q4 Loss Amid Rising Expenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-run SJVN Ltd has announced a loss of Rs 127.72 crore for the March quarter, largely attributed to soaring expenses.

In a sharp contrast, the company had previously reported a net profit of Rs 61.08 crore during the same period last year, as per an exchange filing.

Despite challenges, the board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 0.31 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, pending shareholder approval during the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025