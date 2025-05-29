SJVN Ltd Reports Q4 Loss Amid Rising Expenses

State-run SJVN Ltd has announced a loss of Rs 127.72 crore for the March quarter, largely attributed to soaring expenses.

In a sharp contrast, the company had previously reported a net profit of Rs 61.08 crore during the same period last year, as per an exchange filing.

Despite challenges, the board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 0.31 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024-25, pending shareholder approval during the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)